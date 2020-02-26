Reach (LON:RCH) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Reach PLC (LON:RCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as GBX 183.40 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 182.29 ($2.40), with a volume of 184862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.60 ($2.30).

The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

RCH has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Reach in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Reach from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Reach from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Jim Mullen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($131,544.33). Also, insider Anne Bulford purchased 11,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60).

The firm has a market cap of $539.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.98.

About Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

