Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Raven Industries worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVN traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,654. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.42. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

