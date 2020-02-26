Rational Advisors LLC Sells 8,788 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $172.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,543,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,044,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,315.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

