Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,810 to GBX 1,710. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Rathbone Brothers traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and last traded at GBX 1,900 ($24.99), with a volume of 2548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,912 ($25.15).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price target (down from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,293.80 ($30.17).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,010.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.