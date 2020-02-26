Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 3.26. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

