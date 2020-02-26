Range Resources (RRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) will be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $789.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

