Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

RNDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.