Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

RNDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

