Rahoul Chowdry Acquires 100,000 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) insider Rahoul Chowdry purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$205,000.00 ($145,390.07).

Shares of AMP stock opened at A$1.85 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.85. AMP Limited has a 1-year low of A$1.57 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of A$2.43 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32.

About AMP

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

