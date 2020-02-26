Quarterhill (QTRHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quarterhill stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.55. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTRHF shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.40 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Quarterhill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

