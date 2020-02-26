QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 210,717 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,117,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QEP Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

