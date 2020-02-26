QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) shares rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

About QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries provide various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Branch Lending, Centralized Lending, and E-Lending. The Branch Lending segment offers payday loans, installment loans, credit services, open-end credit, check cashing services, title loans, debit cards, money transfers, and money orders through its retail branches.

