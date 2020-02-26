Qbic (QBIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Qbic has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $1,405.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008758 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

