Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Decreased by Cormark

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $328,382. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

