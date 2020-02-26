Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OraSure Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSUR. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.86. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $11.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

