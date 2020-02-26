Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

NCMI opened at $8.40 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 144.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

