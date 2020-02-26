Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

KAR stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 178,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 499,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Didomenico acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

