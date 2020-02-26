Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Reduced by Analyst

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

FND opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

