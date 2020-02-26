Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Brady Corp Reduced by Northcoast Research (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brady in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE:BRC opened at $49.66 on Monday. Brady has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,853 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $564,872.49. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $102,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,281. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,581,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after buying an additional 256,160 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Brady by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 208,929 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Brady by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Brady by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

