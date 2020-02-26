Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westrock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

