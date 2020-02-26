Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOI. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

SOI opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

