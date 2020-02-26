Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Boosted by Analyst

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Shares of DOOR opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.43. Masonite International has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Masonite International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Masonite International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Masonite International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

