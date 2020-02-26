Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.11 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.