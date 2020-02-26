Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for NOW Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOW in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DNOW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

NOW stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOW has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NOW by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,338 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 604,589 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 401,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NOW by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 299,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $2,926,000.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

