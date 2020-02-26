Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services Inc Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Didomenico bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

