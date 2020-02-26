Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the closed-end fund will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,696,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 558,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

