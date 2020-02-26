Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issued By William Blair

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the retailer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

