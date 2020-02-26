Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Decreased by First Analysis

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Equities researchers at First Analysis reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. First Analysis analyst J. Munda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. First Analysis currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANIK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

ANIK opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.48 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

