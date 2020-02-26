Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

NASDAQ WING opened at $94.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

