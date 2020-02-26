Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

TVTY opened at $13.36 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

