Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Decreased by Analyst

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.42.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $348.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.11. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 12,461.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 173,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.