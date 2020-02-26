Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd Reduced by Analyst (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on North American Construction Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Pi Financial set a C$24.00 price target on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

TSE NOA opened at C$12.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.62 and a 52 week high of C$18.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

