Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBCP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.79 on Monday. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $491.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

