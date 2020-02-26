Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.55.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

