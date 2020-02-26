Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Encana Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encana in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Encana’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$17.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$17.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.28.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

