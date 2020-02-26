Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Texas Roadhouse Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

TXRH opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

