Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for TRI Pointe Group Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPH. JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

TPH stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 91,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter worth about $1,140,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.