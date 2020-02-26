Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. Pure Storage has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.74.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.