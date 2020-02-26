Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS.

PEG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

