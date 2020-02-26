Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Trading Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $87.05 and last traded at $87.83, 3,381,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,896,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.60.

Specifically, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,078. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 74,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

