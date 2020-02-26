Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Proofpoint worth $83,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Proofpoint by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Proofpoint by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.84. 126,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,425. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

