Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,614 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $243,584,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $226,593,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $39,319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $37,141,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,045. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.