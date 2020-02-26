Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Scholastic worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 365,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of SCHL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholastic Corp has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Scholastic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.