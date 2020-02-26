Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of The GEO Group worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 120,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.17. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

