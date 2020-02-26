Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,187 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after buying an additional 309,216 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 480,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,882,000 after buying an additional 118,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,453,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $195.97. The company had a trading volume of 277,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,808. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.53 and a 200-day moving average of $198.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.