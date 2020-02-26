Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. 28,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.94. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

