Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,608,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 607,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. 8,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,352. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. Corecivic Inc has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

