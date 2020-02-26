Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 31,768 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of GMS worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GMS by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

NYSE GMS opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

