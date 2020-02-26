Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $9.81 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 430,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,588 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,761,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 795,121 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24,216.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 551,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 549,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 953,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after buying an additional 507,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 339,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

