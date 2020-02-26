Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 133,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.69. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

