Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,595 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of 3D Systems worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,010 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

DDD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 11,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,167. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

